Zoe Sugg (Zoella) had the most lavish garden party baby shower

British YouTuber, blogger and author Zoe Sugg — otherwise known as Zoella on social media — has shared the most gorgeous photos from her lavish baby shower which took place this past weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, the mum-to-be posted a sweet photo of herself and her long-time love Alfie Deyes. In the snap both Zoe and Alfie seem to be completely overjoyed, with Zoe wearing a beautiful pink gingham maxi dress with pretty puff sleeves, her growing bump clearly in view.

@zoesugg

“Yesterday we had our little pre-baby party with family & friends and it was the nicest afternoon,” Zoe explained in the caption.

“I have so many photos so I thought I’d split them up and post throughout the day – starting off with me & @alfiedeyes,” she added.

“Our last month being just the two of us x” Alfie excitedly wrote in the comment section.

@zoesugg

Their pre-baby party was far from casual as the couple hosted quite a dazzling backyard bash. It featured a fully furnished bell tent, a working bar with a variety of delicious mocktail and cocktail options, grazing buffets and sweet treats, along with gorgeously styled picnic tables which were decorated in that stunning boho-chic vibe.

@zoesugg

In the caption 31-year-old Zoe goes on to explain that the celebration was put together at the last minute with help from some amazing small local businesses.

@zoesugg

The social media sensations announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their first child together this past March, with Zoe sharing an adorable Instagram reel, documenting their pregnancy journey.

“We’re super excited to share with you, that our baby girl will be joining us in September,” the mum-to-be lovingly wrote, revealing the sex and due date of their new little bundle of joy.