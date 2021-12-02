PICS: You can now stay in the real McCallister house from Home Alone

Home Alone has always been one of our favourite festive films. It’s whimsical and heartwarming, ridiculous and nostalgic, it’s Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara — what’s not to love?

That’s why we were only too delighted to hear that for the first time ever, the real McCallister house from the iconic Home Alone movies is available to stay in on Airbnb.

Buzz McCallister is all grown up and even has a cameo appearance in the new Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, available to stream now on Disney+. He’s also allowing visitors into his childhood home to offer them the ultimate Christmas experience.

Airbnb

The Home Alone house is situated in Chicago, Illinois, USA, with the interior completely done up to resemble the house we all know and love from the 1990 festive film, including a trimmed tree, the McCallister’s vintage four-poster bed, right down to that infamous iron man statue that stood outside the front door.

Beware, you might even see paint cans dangling from the stars too!

Airbnb

As explained in Buzz’s description, “Many Christmases ago, the McCallisters went to Paris – well, most of us. Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12. Booking for this one-night stay opens Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. C.T.”

Other extras available for guests include plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, much like the dinner Keven prepared for himself before the Wet Bandits struck.

Airbnb

In honour of the first ever stay at the McCallister residence, Airbnb are donating to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.

If this little getaway sounds like your jam, then you might want to be quick about it on December 7, and check out the booking page here.