PICS: Tonight’s Late Late Toy Show theme is finally revealed

The biggest night of the year in Ireland has finally arrived – it’s the Late Late Toy Show!

Earlier this morning, the theme for this year’s show was revealed in dramatic fashion. Host Ryan Tubridy has confirmed that the Toy Show set will be transformed into the Yellow Brick Road from The Wizard of Oz.

Speaking about tonight’s show, Ryan – who is preparing to present his 14th Toy Show – could not contain his excitement.

“I can’t remember the last time I was this excited for the Toy Show given the previews I have had of it this week,” he admitted. “It is the thing that is close to the hearts of everyone who will be watching.”

“Every age group, every generation, people will know from every walk of life where exactly we are going when we see the set up on Friday night,” he added.

Ryan went on to say that this year will be a more simplistic Toy Show, and will be less about the frills and antics. “I promised we will be going home. I promised we will be talking more about Christmas, I promised we will get back to basics and when people see that opening, people will know exactly what I am talking about,” he insisted.

In his concluding thoughts, Ryan had a message for the children and families of Ireland. “Now it is time to simply get the treats in, to get the crisps in and the spirit back in the house and prepare yourself for what I hope will be the greatest night of the year for boys and girls all over the country because each and every one of them whether they are in hospital, at home or whether they are at their friend’s house. Wherever they are, this is for them, they deserve it,” he gushed. “I look forward to everyone’s company immensely.”

More than 200 young performers and toy testers will be taking part in tonight’s extravaganza, with the youngest being just four years of age.

Of course, Ryan and his team have promised that they have plenty of surprises up their sleeves throughout this evening’s show. As tradition goes, all of the toys featured in this year’s Toy Show will be donated to Irish charities after broadcast.

So, what are you waiting for? Crack open the sweets, get your Christmas pyjamas sorted, and get ready for tonight’s Late Late Toy Show, beginning at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.