PICS: This loved-up Love Island couple just tied the knot in secret

Jessica Shear and Dominic Levey have become the second couple to tie the knot after meeting on cult show, Love Island.

The pair followed Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's footsteps down the aisle after first connecting in Casa Amore.

Jessica and Dom tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Mykonos, Greece, on Thursday.

The couple met on the 2017 season of the show, after Jess caused some controversy for pursuing Dom when he was coupled up with Montana Brown.

They are one of the few couples to still be together a year on from the show.

Jess shared a snap from their OK! wedding spread.

The snap showcased her nearly-nude wedding dress, which featured beautiful applique lace detailing and beaded detailing. Dom looked dashing in a cream linen suit.

'Hi guys, it’s Jess and Dom. We’ve had the most amazing week in Mykonos for our wedding,' the couple told OK!.

'We’re super excited to be sharing the photos exclusively with OK!'

The couple actually wed ion Valentines Day on a special episode of This Morning, where they stripped down to their swimwear and married on the live TV show.