Pics: Rihanna reveals why son is ‘upset’ at unborn sibling

Rihanna has shared an update on her baby boy ahead of her performance at the Oscars, which is taking place at end of the week.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to delight fans with new photos and a video of her son, and has joked about him not being very happy with his unborn sibling.

Rihanna shared a photo of her baby boy pouting and looking upset to her 145M followers, revealing he is sad that he won’t be attending the 95th Academy Awards with his unborn sibling.

The Fenty CEO penned, “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him. @theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week”.

Rihanna also wrote, “swipe for tb of my fat man”, where she also posted a video and a picture of her showing him her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has been nominated for an Oscar.

The comment section was flooded with messages from celebrities and fans alike, all agreeing that Rihanna’s son is as cute as a button.

Model Cara Delevinge wrote, “That face”, followed by heart eye emojis, while The Woman King star Viola Davis penned, “Cutie Pie”.

“What a blessing!”, said Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph. Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness added, “So cuteee”, along with laughing and cute emojis.

The Oscars isn’t the only memorable performance her unborn child has attended with her as the Umbrella singer announced she was expecting her second child while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, to many fans’ surprise.

Rihanna’s son hasn’t been missing out on the limelight either though as the tot has appeared on the cover of Vogue twice- once while Rihanna was still pregnant with him, the second time in February of this year, along with both of his parents.

Rihanna welcomed her baby boy into the world with her partner ASAP Rocky in May of last year. The couple have yet to announce his name to the world.