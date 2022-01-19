PICS: Netflix share first look images of Bridgerton season two

Brace yourselves, Bridgerton fans — Netflix have just dropped a series of first look images, teasing the show’s highly anticipated second season.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Netflix wrote, “I burn, you burn, we ALL burn for BRIDGERTON Fire Here's a sneak peek at the Ton in Season 2,” referencing an iconic season one quote.

In these first look images, fans of the saucy new period drama get a real glimpse at the chemistry between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and his future love interest Kate Sharma. We’ve also been treated to a variety of family photos, featuring all of the different sibling relationships in action.

I burn, you burn, we ALL burn for BRIDGERTON Here's a sneak peek at the Ton in Season 2. pic.twitter.com/9RI4g0OUMO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 19, 2022

As the series largely follows the storyline layed out in the wildly popular historical romance novels written by Julia Quinn, fans of the show already know season two of Bridgerton will largely focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as he takes on the marriage market in search of a bride.

It was confirmed early last year that Sex Education star Simone Ashley was cast in the exciting new role of Kate Sharma, Anthony’s love interest and season two’s new leading lady.

Other new cast members being introduced this season include British Indian actress and newcomer Charithra Chandran, who will play the delightful Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and the diamond of the season.

English actress Shelley Conn (Liar) will be taking on the role of Mary Sharma, Edwina’s mother and Kate’s step-mother. Irish actor, Calam Lynch (Benediction) will be playing Theo Sharpe, a hardworking printer's assistant and Merlin star Rupert Young is taking on the role of Jack, the newest member of the ‘Ton with high connections and a bit of a mystery.

While we still have a while to wait, with season two not landing on the streaming service until March 25th, at least we have this sneak peek clip of Anthony and Kate’s fiery introduction to tide us over.

Check out the clip below;