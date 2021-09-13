PICS: Miriam O’Callaghan celebrates grandchild’s christening

RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan is one proud granny after taking to Instagram yesterday to share some stunning photos from her first grandchild’s christening.

Taking to social media on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Time presenter shared a series of lovely snaps featuring herself, her daughter Alannah and her very first grandchild, sweetly named Éabha Anne Breathnach.

“So my little girl Alannah just had a little girl – and we had the best day christening her yesterday,” 61-year-old Miriam gushed in the caption.

“Éabha Anne Breathnach is my first grandchild and I am over the moon. Incredible love all over again,” she added.

Miriam also noted how lovely it was that her own mother, Éabha’s great grandmother, was able to be there with them on the day, as she said, “Eternally grateful for life’s kindnesses and good fortune.”

Sharing the wonderful meaning behind her granddaughter's gorgeous name, Miriam posted a sweet photo of her mother holding little Éabha as she explained, “My wonderful Mum Miriam and her great grand-daughter, the beautiful healthy Éabha Anne – so thoughtfully named by Alannah & Fiachra after my much missed sister Anne who died aged 33.”

This is the first grandchild for broadcaster Miriam, who is also a loving mother to her eight children: daughters Alannah, Clara, and twins Jessica and Georgia from her first marriage to Tom McGurk, along with sons Daniel, Jack, Conor and Jamie with current husband Steve Carson.

Of course it wasn’t long before friends, family and fellow RTÉ stars flocked to the comment section to congratulate Miriam on her beautiful grandchild.

Virgin Media’s Lucy Kennedy sweetly wrote, “Awe lovely news!!!!!!! Xxxxx”

“Miriam, that’s such amazing, joyous news, Grá mór to All,” gushed Irish singer-songwriter Maria Doyle Kennedy.

Radio presenter Louise McSharry commented, “Congrats Miriam! What a gorgeous girl.”

Irish broadcaster Maia Dunphy excitedly wrote, “Oh this is just wonderful news Nana Miriam!!” followed by a stream of heart emojis.