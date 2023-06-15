Pics: Kris Jenner shares emotional message for granddaughter North

Kris Jenner is warming our hearts this evening.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shared a moving message for her granddaughter North as she celebrates a milestone birthday.

Taking to Instagram to pen the heartfelt tribute to her 52.2M followers, Kris shared photos of her and North together to mark her hitting double digits and turning 10 years old.

Credit: Kris Jenner Instagram

Alongside throwback snaps of Kris and her third eldest grandchild, North’s mum, Kim Kardashian and great grandmother, Mary Jo, feature in the lovely pictures.

The 67-year-old described North as creative, spectacular and a blessing in her emotional birthday note.

Jenner wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter North!!!! You are one of the most precious gifts to our family and I love you so so much!!".

Credit: Kris Jenner Instagram

"You have such a big heart and are such an amazing daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, cousin and friend to everyone!!”.

Kris continued, “Your creativity and talent amazes me every day. You are so smart and love to dance and sing and write and create and your love for fashion is so much fun to watch! You are a spectacular young artist in every way”.

“You are so full of energy and your beautiful smile lights up every room. Thank you Northie for all of the love you show to all of us always”.

Credit: Kris Jenner Instagram

The ‘momager’ closed off by adding, “Thank you for sharing your gifts with the world and I can’t wait to watch you grow up. What a blessing you are. I thank God every day for choosing me and the joy of being your grandma. You are AMAZING my girl and I love you soooooo much. Love, Lovey”.

Many fans of the reality TV stars headed to the comments to wish North well on her special day.

North is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The former couple also share seven-year-old Saint, five-year-old Chicago and four-year-old Psalm together.