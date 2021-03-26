Pics: Bindi Irwin gives birth to baby girl with truly special name

Wildlife lover Bindi Irwin, daughter to the late Steve Irwin has welcomed the birth of her first child with husband Chandler Powell — a beautiful baby girl.

Announcing the wonderful news on Instagram on Friday morning, the new mum shared an adorable photo of both her and Chandler cradling their new little bundle of joy, before going on to share the heartfelt meaning behind their daughter’s truly special name.

“March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” Bindi lovingly wrote in the caption, before going on to reveal her baby girl’s name — Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s,” the 22-year-old mum wrote.

However, Bindi honoured her father Steve in the most special way by giving her daughter the middle names, Warrior Irwin. Bindi explained, “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

“Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” Bindi gushed.

In the following image we can see little Grace’s birth details written out, explaining that she was born on Thursday, March 25 at 5:52pm weighing 7lbs 7oz and measuring 20 inches in height.

Meanwhile, new dad Chandler shared the same photos to his own Instagram account, writing, “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life.”

“You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home.”

Bindi has been notoriously open about her pregnancy, documenting her journey on social media, and sharing updates with her followers along the way. Therefore we can only hope that she and her adorable family continue to share their positive journey with us now that Grace is finally here.

Massive congratulations to both Bindi and Chandler — we can’t wait to see what wildlife adventures you and your growing family get up to.