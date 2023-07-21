Pic: TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong welcomes birth of baby girl

Danielle Armstrong is now a mum-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for Danielle Armstrong and her husband Tom Edney as the pair have welcomed their second child into the world together.

The former The Only Way is Essex star took to social media to reveal the wonderful news that her second child has arrived.

Sharing a lovely photo of her in a hospital bed as she cradles her bundle of joy with Tom standing beside her to her 1.3M Instagram followers, Danielle revealed the gender of her little one.

Credit: Danielle Armstrong Instagram

The 35-year-old captioned the post, “Orla got her wish… IT’S A GIRL”.

Mans fans and former TOWIE co-stars headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Danielle and Tom.

Billie Faiers wrote, “Aww congratulations darling, lots of love to you all”.

“Awww! Amazing news, congratulations to you all, lots of love xx”, penned Kate Ferdinand.

Credit: Danielle Armstrong Instagram

Georgia Kousoulou added, “Can’t wait to meet her, love you both xxxxx”.

Danielle announced her pregnancy back in January by writing, “We are absolutely over the moon that we will be adding another bubba to our family summer 2023”, alongside a cute video of her holding up her positive pregnancy tests.

Danielle and Tom are already proud parents to their three-year-old daughter Orla.

The former reality star recently admitted that she was worried her eldest child ‘wouldn’t feel as close to her’ once their second child arrived.

Credit: Danielle Armstrong Instagram

Armstrong explained, “We are so excited to meet our new addition to the family, but I just have this feeling of guilt that Orla is going to feel like she’s not as close to me”.

“Which, even reading this as I’m writing sounds ridiculous but it’s just a feeling”.

When previously speaking about her newborn’s arrival and the impact it will have on Orla, the mum-of-two said, “I know Orla is going to be the most amazing Big Sister”.

Congratulations again to Danielle and Tom as they begin this new chapter as a family-of-four.