PIC: Made in Chelsea’s Tiffany Watson welcomes birth of baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Tiffany Watson and her husband Cameron McGeehan as they have welcomed the birth of an adorable baby boy together.

The former Made in Chelsea star announced the wonderful news that her son had arrived to her 573K Instagram followers and revealed his cute name.

Sharing a sweet snap of herself, Cameron and their newborn together at the hospital, the proud parents were smiling from ear to ear at their bundle of joy.

Confirming the tot’s moniker, Tiffany captioned the post, “Jude Maximus McGeehan born 21/06/23. We love you so much”.

The name Jude is of Greek origin and means ‘praised’. It became an extremely popular baby name choice after The Beatles’ song Hey Jude.

Fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the couple, including some of Watson's previous Made in Chelsea co-stars.

Binky Felstead wrote, “Congratulations guys! Hey Jude!”, while Louise Thompson penned, “Congratulations tiff!!! This is so exciting”.

“Ahhh congratulations darling”, added former The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann.

Tiffany and Cameron announced they were expecting a little one back in February and spoke about the miscarriage Tiffany tragically suffered in the past.

Alongside photos of the couple and their dog, the 29-year-old revealed, “Baby McGeehan on the way. Pregnancy after miscarriage can come with a lot of anxiety and I’ve been having to take it one day at a time but very grateful for where we are on our journey”.

The couple got engaged in October 2021 after Cameron popped the big question in front of the Eiffel Tower while they were on a trip in Paris.

They went on to tie the knot in May 2022 with a glamorously rustic theme throughout the ceremony.

Congratulations again to Tiffany and Cameron as they begin this exciting chapter in their lives.