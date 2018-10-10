Phishing: Supervalu warns public of ongoing text message scam

SuperValu is warning customers of an ongoing scam in place.

People have been receiving text messages claiming to be from the store.

The text then encourages receivers to click on a link, promising them the chance to win in-store prizes.

We want to issue a warning after receiving reports from members of the public of a text message scam that claims to offer prizes by asking them to click on a link and take a survey or by sharing personal data. This has NOT been issued by SuperValu and.. 1/2 — SuperValu Ireland (@SuperValuIRL) October 10, 2018

The message cleverly prompts one to fill out a survey or enter in their personal data in order to receive their reward.

But, the store warned, this is only a ruse to steal customers’ private information.

SuperValu warned the public of the ongoing con through their Twitter page.

“We want to issue a warning after receiving reports from members of the public of a text message scam that claims to offer prizes by asking them to click on a link and take a survey or by sharing personal data.

“This has NOT been issued by SuperValu and we advise to delete the text message if you have received it as it is a phishing scam.”

The supermarket advised customers to be wary of any communications through text as the company does not usually communicate through this medium.

“SuperValu never sends out competitions or data requests by text,” the store clarified.

“So please be vigilant and delete the text if you have received it”.