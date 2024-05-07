Kelsey Parker details dealing with grief after husband Tom’s death

Kelsey Parker has been opening up about how she’s been dealing with grief in recent times.

Tom Parker, who was known for being a member of boyband The Wanted, tragically passed away at the age of 33 in March 2022 after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

After the two-year anniversary of Tom’s death passed earlier this year, Kelsey has decided to speak out about coping with the loss of her partner and father to their children- four-year-old Aurelia and three-year-old Bodhi.

While sharing a video to her 427K Instagram followers, Kelsey admitted she’s ‘not coping very well with grief’ and ‘tries to make herself really busy’.

In the footage, where she is sitting at a bench dedicated to Tom, she explained, “I know a lot of you follow me for my grief content and how I am coping with grief and probably, at the moment, I’m not coping very well with grief because I try and make myself the busiest person in the world. Which, I am really busy- I’m trying to bring two kids up, I’m trying to put a roof over our head and keep us afloat really, just keep our heads above the water”.

“I know that you guys want to see how I’m dealing with grief but for me it’s moments like this when I come and sit on my boy’s bench, Tom’s bench, and reflect and them moments where I actually have time on my own is where I struggle the most and I'm trying so hard at the moment to be in them moments on my own and deal with the grief and ride with the grief”.

Kelsey went on to say, “I am living with grief. My grief is never going to get smaller, it’s never going to get bigger, it’s going to remain the same. I’m tryna now live my life around my grief and I think I try and make myself so busy to the point where I actually wear myself out”.

“That’s how I cope, that's my coping mechanism and I don’t know if that’s good, I don’t know if that’s bad but I guess what I’m trying to say is, that’s how I’m coping and there is no right or wrong way to grieve”.

The mum-of-two then revealed ‘she’d do anything to bring Tom back’, as she said, “I know I am awful at being on my own and I miss him so much and I would do anything to bring him back but he’s not coming back and it's just me and my babies”.

Kelsey then closed off by thanking her fans for their support on social media.

In the caption of the post, Parker wrote, “I’ve had a few DM’s recently asking how I’m really dealing with my grief. I would be lying if I said I am dealing with it daily”.

“Truth is, it’s too heavy to deal with everyday, so I keep myself busy, keep myself focused on my life goals; the house, the kids, my work”.

“But every now again (like a bank holiday when we have that extra day) I take a moment to think and reflect and I just allow myself to miss him and wish things were different. And then I get back to life…”.

She added, “Love you Tom. Miss you most when I know you’d be chasing bank holiday fun!”.