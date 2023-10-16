Peter Andre speaks out after announcing wife Emily’s pregnancy

Peter Andre has spoken out for the first time since the announcement of his incoming arrival!

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker revealed last week that he and his wife Emily are expecting their third child together.

The couple, who have been together for 11 years, are already parents to six-year-old son Theo and nine-year-old daughter Amelia.

The expectant parents’ latest arrival will mark Peter’s fifth addition to his brood, as he is also a dad to 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price.

After sharing his exciting pregnancy news with Emily just a few days ago, Peter has now taken the opportunity to open up about his feelings surrounding it.

In his weekly column with publication OK!, the 50-year-old detailed comments he has received in recent years, regarding expanding his family with Emily.

“I have been asked this question so many times over the last few years – will Emily and I have any more children? Well, last week we proudly announced that we are indeed expecting another child,” Peter exclaimed.

He went on to add: “We are both so excited, as are all the children, and as a family we are extremely happy. Thank you for all the lovely messages so far. We will keep you posted!”

On October 12, fans of the TV personality were delighted when he took to social media to announce the joyful news. Peter showcased a sweet snap of himself and Emily beaming, as the expectant mum held up a strip of sonograms.

“We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024,” Peter gushed at the time, adding: “The kids are so excited. So are we”.