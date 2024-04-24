Peter Andre shares tribute to wife Emily after daughter’s birth

Peter Andre has shared an emotional tribute to his wife Emily after the birth of their baby girl.

Peter and Emily welcomed their third child into the world together earlier this month.

The couple already share their 10-year-old daughter Amelia and seven-year-old son Theo together. Peter is also a dad to 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior.

Since welcoming their daughter into the world, Peter and Emily have struggled to choose a name for their bundle of joy and are yet to find a moniker for her.

While sharing an update on naming their little one, Andre has penned a heartfelt tribute for his wife, describing her as ‘an incredible mum’.

The Mysterious Girl singer unveiled an adorable video to his 1.9M Instagram followers of him cradling his new arrival in his arms.

The moving song Photograph by Ed Sheeran plays in the background of the clip.

Peter captioned the post, “The love I have for our baby is one thing. The love I have for Emily is another love altogether. What an incredible mum she is and what a truly beautiful gift she has given us”.

“We all love bubba so much. And she STILL has no name @dr_emily_official #noname”, Peter wrote before adding, “Like I say at the end ‘I’m a dab hand at this………maybe”.

Towards the end of the footage, Andre talks about his baby girl, stating, “It’s bliss. I mean I say that, obviously it’s always hard at the beginning because of lack of sleep and that, but she’s such a good baby”.

“She’s just perfect. She’s got all of Theo’s features but with the dark colouring”, he sweetly added.

In the comments of the post, many fans of the former reality TV star left name ideas for his and Emily’s baby girl.

After many fans suggested Athena or Olivia, Peter commented to reveal, “Athena is also in the running. Not sure how ems feels about it but I LOVE it”. He also said, “Olivia was my number one choice but ems not sure”.

When previously admitting that he and Emily couldn’t choose a name for their daughter, he told fans, “STILL no name. It's driving us nuts… Still no name. Literally struggling. She doesn’t look like any one the names we have thought of”.