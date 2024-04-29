Peter Andre shares names he has ruled out for newborn daughter

Peter Andre has shared another update after his daughter’s birth!

On April 2, the reality star and his wife Emily MacDonagh welcomed his fifth child, meaning that the couple are now parents to three children together.

Peter and Emily welcomed a beautiful baby girl, joining their 10-year-old daughter Amelia and seven-year-old son Theo. Peter is also a dad to 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

At the time of his daughter’s arrival, Peter admitted that he was struggling with Emily to choose her name.

Now, almost one month after his little one’s birth, the dad-of-five has shared an update on the big decision.

Writing in his weekly column with OK!, the 51-year-old confessed that the proud parents have still not found a name.

“Emily has been making an amazing recovery since the birth… but as I write this we still don’t have a name! We were in the exact same situation when we had Millie. We went round in circles for weeks, but it’s not until you meet a baby that you truly know their name,” he explained.

The Mysterious Girl singer then went on to detail three names that the couple have ruled out as options.

“We don’t have long now until we need to register her, so the clock is ticking. I loved Olivia, Charlotte and Athena, but Emily didn’t get too excited about those, so they’re off the table. It’s a big decision!”, he teased.

Peter concluded his update by sharing a hack that he intends to test, in the hopes of deciding on a name.

“Someone on Instagram told us the best hack when trying out different names, and that‘s to write it out in a card. So, pretend you’re writing a birthday or Christmas card to someone and sign it ‘from Peter, Emily, Junior, Princess, Millie, Theo…’ and then add the new name at the end. I think that’s an amazing idea. Watch this space!”, he hinted.