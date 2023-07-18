Peter Andre reveals he & wife Emily ‘forget’ wedding anniversary

Peter Andre has revealed he forgot about his wedding anniversary with wife Emily.

The Mysterious Girl singer opened up about almost missing the couple’s eight-year anniversary, revealing he and his doctor wife didn’t have anything prepared for the big day.

The couple tied the knot in Devon, back in July 2015, after being in a three-year relationship and after all those happy years together, they were able to laugh-off the fact that they’d forgotten their anniversary.

Credit: Peter Andre Instagram

Now, while writing in his OK! column, Peter explained how he and Emily honestly reacted once they realised they had forgotten the anniversary of their marriage.

The 50-year-old admitted, “Emily and I celebrated our eighth wedding anniversary on July 11. We made each other laugh because it was around lunchtime before either of us realised the date”.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘Oh my God, it’s our anniversary’. We just laughed about it instead of worrying about not being prepped for the occasion”.

Credit: Peter Andre Instagram

To mark the occasion, Andre shared how their evening went. “We still had a great evening with the kids and celebrated it together”.

“As a friend said about us the other day, we’re best friends who just happen to love each other very much. Emily is a wonderful and kind person”.

After eventually remembering their special day, Peter took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute for Emily alongside a compilation of photos from their wedding day.

Credit: Emily Andre Instagram

He wrote a heartfelt message in the caption that reads, “8 years ago today I was lucky enough to marry this beautiful, kind, caring and all round incredible person”.

“Thank you for being the best. Love you a bit too much I think. Happy 8th wedding anniversary”, he closed off followed by an inquisitive and heart emoji.

Peter and Emily share two children together- nine-year-old Amelia and six-year-old Theo. Peter also shares 18-year-old Junior and 16-year-old Princess with ex-wife and glamour model Katie Price.