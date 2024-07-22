Peter Andre opens up about daughter Arabella’s cute new milestone

Peter Andre has shared an adorable milestone update on the newest member of his family.

The Mysterious Girl singer welcomed his fifth child, a baby girl named Arabella, into the world in April with his wife, Emily MacDonagh.

The couple already share 10-year-old Amelia and seven-year-old Theo together, while Peter is also a dad to two older children – 17-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

Peter has now shared an insight into the precious habit baby Arabella has picked up from being around her loved ones.

While opening up to OK!, Peter sweetly explained that his youngest child will copy the sounds she hears from family members around her.

He revealed, “Emily posted a sweet video of Arabella making cute cooing noises – I just can’t believe how fast she’s growing. She’s at the age where if you make noises to her, she’ll copy them”.

“She’s definitely going to be a chatterbox, just like me unfortunately. Hey, as long as she’s got Emily’s looks, I’m happy!”.

When Emily showcased the heartwarming video to her 620K Instagram followers last week, the doctor admitted, “Arabella is slowly becoming a little chatterbox, she clearly had a lot to talk about today”.

“Whatever the age of your baby, talking to them is so important to help with their brain development, language, communication and social skills”.

“Even when they are tiny, making lots of eye contact, repeating sounds back to them and just generally chatting to them about the things you are doing are simple ways to start. Not only is it great for your baby, but it is so enjoyable for you!!”.

Emily went on to add, “I absolutely love it when they start to make little noises and talking back to me, it’s such a precious experience”.

As well as Arabella making Peter proud, the reality star also opened up about his eldest daughter Princess, reaching a milestone moment.

Andre shared his joy that the 17-year-old recently passed her theory test as he stated, “Princess passed her theory test after her first try, which is better than I did lol. She’s now one step closer to getting on the road!”.

“As any parent would be, I’m so proud of her and it just goes to show when you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything!”.