Peter Andre details name ideas for new baby with wife Emily

Peter Andre and his wife Emily have been opening up about the big decision of what to name the newest addition to their family.

Peter and Emily announced the exciting news that they were expecting their third child together, Peter’s fifth, back in October.

As Emily’s due date nears closer, the pair have revealed they aren’t set on a baby name yet, but have a style in mind for their little one.

While chatting to OK! about their pregnancy so far, the couple revealed they haven’t found out the gender of the newest member of their family yet and are planning on waiting until Emily gives birth to find out the news.

Even though they’ve kept their baby’s gender a surprise, Peter is “convinced it’s a boy”, while Emily feels like she’s having a girl.

Emily admitted, “I’d probably want to find out more than Pete because I like to be organised”.

“I’ve kept everything from Millie and Theo, so I’ve got all boys clothes from nought to seven, and girls’ clothes from newborn to 10, so it would just be nice to know what to start washing!”.

“But I genuinely don’t mind at all which it is, and it’s fun trying to guess and thinking, ‘Is he or she going to look more like Pete or will they look like me?’”.

When it comes to choosing a name, the Mysterious Girl singer and his doctor wife haven’t decided on a moniker yet, but Emily revealed she likes, “traditional names that are easy to pronounce and spell”.

“We’re struggling with names, aren’t we?. When I was pregnant with Millie, we named her Rose, but when she was born, I thought, ‘She’s not a Rose,’ so we won’t decide beforehand”.

“We’ll probably have our top three or four”, Emily confirmed.

Peter and Emily shared the news that they were adding another member to their family in October by showcasing a selfie while holding up baby scan photos.

Andre penned, “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we”.

Peter and Emily share nine-year-old Millie and seven-year-old Theo together, while Peter is also dad to 16-year-old Princess and 18-year-old Junior from his previous relationship with Katie Price.

When opening up about his children, Peter revealed, “My children are by far my proudest achievements, they are my whole life, and this baby is a gift. When my first child was born, my whole world and purpose changed”.

“My children’s births were my proudest moments. I’ve realised everything we do in life is for our children”.