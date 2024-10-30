Pete Wicks speaks out on romance rumours with dance partner Jowita

Pete Wicks has shut down rumours about a blossoming romance with his dance partner!

The former TOWIE star is currently taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. Pete is partnered up with professional dancer Jowita Przystal, and viewers have been speculating that there might be sparks between the two of them.

Now, as he prepares to take to the Strictly floor again this Saturday, Pete has addressed the ongoing rumours.

Earlier today, Pete appeared on This Morning with Jowita, during which host Alison Hammond asked: “Do you actually listen to the [Strictly] judges or are you just in your own little world?”

Pete – who is also facing rumours of a romance with former Love Island star Maura Higgins – went on to exclaim: “I’m just in my own little world, we’re in a bit of a bubble when we dance!”

When Alison quizzed if it is a “love bubble”, the 36-year-old replied: “No, it’s not a love bubble, we have great chemistry because we’ve become such good friends.”

Pete then went on to praise his dance partner highly, as he gushed: “She’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, genuinely, not just in the dancing side of things but outside of that, and I think that helps us with the whole dancing thing.”

When asked if he is tired of the speculation, the reality star confessed: “Yeah, it’s always the same, I’m used to it.”

This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary went on to joke that Pete’s best friend and podcast co-host, Sam Thompson, is to blame for spreading the romance rumours, adding: “Sam comes on and is like, ‘Oh no he’s totally in love!’ and is bouncing off the walls.”

Pete teased in response: “I blame Sam for most things that happen in my life, so there’s no surprise there either. But no, it’s not like that, we’ve become such good friends.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday (October 2) on BBC One at 6:30pm.