Pesticides, chlorine and chemicals: What are tampons made of?

When it comes to the clothes on our backs, many of us are conscious of how they were made, and what fabrics, chemicals, dyes and labour force were behind our clothing's creation.

However, not all of us are so scrupulous when it comes to wondering what exactly make sus our sanitary products.

Pads and tampons have continued contact with one of the most finely balanced, sensitive areas of our bodies, but rarely is there ever a conversation happening around what ingredients could be found in the colourful boxes in the 'feminine hygiene' aisle.

Fashion Revolution is an innovative brand collective which encouraged fashion brands to be transparent and sustainable when it comes to their production.

Now, Freda, a sanitary brand has joined them for the first time ever, and they're exposing what trace elements can be found in other brands of tampon and pad.

From trace elements like chlorine and pesticides to synthetic fibres and artificial fragrances – there's a lot more than just pure organic cotton in some products.

Fashion Revolution is encouraging a discussion on the health of these ingredients, for both our bodies an the environment.

'Across fashion, beauty, and food, consumers are seeking greater transparency, but when it comes to femcare, many of us are still buying the same products on auto-pilot,' said Freda founder Affi Parvizi-Wayne.

'In being honest about the ingredients and manufacture of our products, we’re equipping women with the knowledge they need to make an informed choice about the products they buy and the companies they support.'

'Our ethos is completely in line with that of Fashion Revolution, and we feel incredibly honoured to be the world’s first non-fashion brand to commit to these values, which are crucially important across all industries.'

So, make sure you read the back of the box before you pick up your preferred brand this cycle.