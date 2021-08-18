Perrie Edwards shows off her baby bump in rare pregnancy snaps

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is about to have a little one of her own, as she and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first baby.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the 28-year-old songstress shared a series of photos from her pregnancy photoshoot, showing off her growing bump, looking absolutely radiant.

“Words cannot describe how I’m feeling on the inside,” Perrie wrote in the caption, adding, “I could quite literally burst with joy”.

In the photos we see the mum-to-be cradling her growing bump in a variety of settings — standing naked in a meadow, submerged in water, and being draped in satin — all the while she’s illuminated by that stunning pregnancy glow.

Of course it wasn’t long before Perrie’s friends, family and fans rushed to the comment section to gush about these lovely snaps.

Perrie’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall excitedly commented, “SO SO BEAUTIFUL,” followed by a stream of crying emojis, as she sweetly added, “love you.”

“OBSESSED,” new mum and fellow musician Meghan Trainor exclaimed.

“Omg you are GLOWING,” one fan gushed.

Since announcing her pregnancy this past March, Perrie has shared very few photos featuring her bump, only posting a sweet selfie of herself enjoying the sunshine in her garden this past June.

“Growingggg,” Perrie simply wrote in the caption alongside a beautiful bikini snap, her bare bump clearly in view.

Perrie announced the wonderful news that she was expecting by sharing a beautiful black and white photo of herself and dad-to-be Alex, beaming from ear to ear, showing off her small bump.

“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate,” Perrie sweetly wrote in the caption of the announcement post, adding, “We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox”.