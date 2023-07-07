Perrie Edwards shares glimpse into holiday after social media silence

Perrie Edwards has been sharing a glimpse into her life lately!

Fans of the Little Mix singer had recently been expressing concerns about her, after she took a prolonged absence from social media.

A few weeks ago, Perrie spoke out to her followers, and has now taken the time to share a glimpse into her holiday!

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 29-year-old posted an abundance of snaps of herself with her son Axel, who will be turning two next month.

Credit: Perrie Edwards Instagram

In her first image, Perrie looks radiant beside a pool as she holds up a multicoloured wings-shaped floatie behind her.

“Instagram vs reality with a toddler,” the Shout Out To My Ex hitmaker teased in her caption, as the second photo includes little Axel to the right-hand side, photobombing his mother’s photoshoot with a clownfish floatie.

The rest of Perrie’s so-called ‘photo dump’ features some adorable moments, such as the mother-and-son duo running across a boardwalk.

The last image captures a heartwarming portrait of Perrie and her fiancé, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as they pose with son Axel.

Credit: Perrie Edwards Instagram

Many have since taken to Perrie’s comments section to express their love and delight for the updated photos.

“The smiles in the last pic omg crying,” one fan gushed.

“Axel is definitely a mini version of Alex it’s crazy beautiful family!!” another replied.

“Axel is so big oh my gosh,” a third added.

The brand-new post comes a few weeks after Perrie broke her social media silence. Uploading on TikTok, the BRIT winner explained why she had been refraining from posting.

Credit: Perrie Edwards Instagram

“I’ve been a little quiet lately… and it’s because I’m working hard on my first solo ALBUM!” she exclaimed, showcasing her surroundings at a writing camp.

“I’ve been working with a lot of incredible writers and producers, it’s so much fun and I’m loving every minute of it,” the mum-of-one continued, after entering her hiatus from Little Mix in May of last year.

“We’re getting there, one song at a time,” Perrie promised, before adding: “I cannot wait to share it all with you”.