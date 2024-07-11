Perrie Edwards explains wedding delay with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards has revealed the reason why she is putting her wedding with her fiancé on hold.

The Little Mix hitmaker is engaged to her long-time partner, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The couple have been in a relationship since 2016 and welcomed their two-year-old son Axel in August 2021.

After getting engaged in July 2022, Perrie has now been expressing her thoughts on the couple’s wedding timeline.

In a recent interview on Australian radio, the 31-year-old explained that she is delaying her wedding plans with Alex due to her upcoming solo album release. However, the happy pair have still been planning their big day!

“I feel like we’ve already planned it,” the Shout Out To My Ex singer admitted.

"In our minds we know and we talk about it a lot – Alex more so than me actually – which is really cute because he wants it to pop off,” Perrie teased, before going on to hint at her husband-to-be’s plans.

"He wants a party, a performer, he wants it to be a big thing. I’m like, I know who I want as bridesmaids and this and that. It’s all kind of set in stone but we haven’t actually planned it yet,” Perrie detailed.

The BRIT Award winner also shared that the couple will be including their firstborn Axel in their wedding party.

"There’s a lot going on in my life right now, I’ve got so much. We’ve said about waiting for Axel to be older and then he can be a pageboy or whatever. It makes more sense,” she gushed.

In a recent interview on The Zach Sang Show, Perrie admitted that it was “love at first sight” on her first date with Alex.

“I got out of the car and he was waiting in the doorway. I just saw him standing there and he looked so nice with his tight curly hair, and lovely skin, and I was just like, ‘Oh s**t, I love him.’ I’m pathetic, I just knew!” she laughed.