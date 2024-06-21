Perrie Edwards discusses special guest set to appear on new album

Perrie Edwards has opened up about a very special guest that will be featuring on her upcoming album.

The former Little Mix band member is set to drop her first debut album since the group announced they would be going on hiatus in December 2021.

So far, Perrie has released her singles Forget About Us and Tears from the record.

The Secret Love Song singer has shared that her two-year-old son will be featuring on her new album.

Perrie spoke to Davina McCall and Jamie Theakston on Heart Radio earlier today to discuss her little one appearing in her new music.

When first questioned about whether or not Axel joins her in her at-home recording studio to listen to her sing and ‘dance around’, Perrie revealed he’s there “All the time”.

Davina then asked, “Would you ever have him in a song?”, to which Edwards replied by announcing, “He is, he is. He features on the album”.

“I almost had to, you can’t get rid of him. He’s singing on it. He loves it, like singing and talking”.

The 30-year–old continued by admitting how proud she is of how confident he is, explaining, “But he's only two, three in August. He'll walk in and go, ‘I'm gonna sing a song’. And you'll just stand and I'm like, ‘Oh my goodness’”.

“All the producers and writers and everybody in the room have to just stand there and listen to ‘Let it go’ on repeat, the same let few lyrics over…”.

Perrie went on to jokingly admit, “And it just keeps going … He loves it. He thrives on people giving him attention. He loves it”.

“He’s just not shy at all. I love that about him though”.

Perrie also confessed her joy at having playdates with Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s two-year-old twin daughters.

The Sweet Melody singer admitted, “I love hanging out with her and the twins. It's so cute. And they're at that age now where they like, they communicate more”.

Perrie welcomed Axel into the world in August 2021 with her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.