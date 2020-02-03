Perfect Match: Krispy Kreme launch three new limited edition flavours

From February 3 you can follow your destiny into Krispy Kreme to find one of three Limited Edition flavours. The perfect pairings include the much loved Chocolate and Hazelnut Nutty Chocolatta Heart, Dark Chocolate Mint Heart and White Chocolate Berry Heart.

In addition to three exclusive new flavours, Krispy Kreme is turning its entire signature doughnut range into ‘Hugs & Hearts’ so that you can truly follow yours. Whether you prefer an Original Glazed ring ‘hug’ or a classic raspberry filled ‘heart’, Krispy Kreme hopes you find your perfect match in doughnut form (exclusively on Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day 13 & 14 of February) so that you can settle down on a solo doughnut-dining date in the ultimate act of self-love.

Krispy Kreme are encouraging all of our customers to practice self-love and follow their heart’s desire by gifting themselves with one of their heart-shaped doughnuts – because let’s face it, no one really wants to share their Krispy Kreme doughnut!

Check out the new limited edition flavours below:

Nutty Chocolatta Heart: With the irresistible taste of pure Nutella in the centre, hand decorated with hazelnuts. RRP: €2.85

White Chocolate Berry Heart: with a heavenly strawberry & white chocolate filling, hand dipped with white chocolate flavoured coating and berry pieces. RRP: €2.85

Dark Chocolate Mint Heart: with an indulgent mint chocolate filling, hand dipped with dark chocolate icing and mint sugar nibs. RRP: €2.85

Smiley Heart: Returning from last year’s Valentine’s range this strawberry and kreme filling happy heart-shaped doughnut is hand dipped in strawberry icing and sugar hearts. RRP: €2.85

The new flavours are available in the Blanchardstown Centre store 10 – 16 February only.