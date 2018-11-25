Why people think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having TWINS

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle delighted the world when they announced soon after their nuptials that they were expecting their first child.

The couple announced their news at Harry's cousin Eugenie's wedding (with her permission) after days of speculation.

Now, there is huge speculation that the Duchess is expecting not one, but two royal babies.

Bookmakers were forced to withdraw options for punters to bet that the couple were expecting twins after a huge amount of bets poured in.

It's thought a source with inside knowledge about the royal pregnancy may have been the first to place money on the couple having twins.

'A Paddy Power spokesman told The Sun: 'An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether this morning.'

'Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters – or an insider source – knows something more than we do.'

Odds were slashed from 5/1 to odds-on after the influx of bets.

A spokesman for Paddy power told The Mail Online: 'We had to suspend betting. We saw an almost identical pattern of betting before the announcements of the couple's engagement and pregnancy.'

Multiple baby births stand at 1 in every 65 in the UK – so it wouldnt be a hugely rare occurrence.

However, twins have not appeared in the direct royal family tree since 1430.

King James II, King of Scots had an elder twin, Alexander Stewart, Duke of Rothesay, who died in infancy