People planning to spend at least €800 on their Irish staycation

As the final bank holiday weekend of the summer approaches and just a short time remains before children start to go back to school, many people in Ireland are planning to make the most of the next few weeks of warm weather and take a staycation. New research by Circle K, Ireland’s leading fuel and convenience retailer, has revealed that a staggering 86% of the Irish public plan to take a holiday in Ireland this summer.

A fifth of the Irish public are planning to spend at least €800 on their Irish staycation this year so we're just going to go enter the lotto and hope for the best!

According to the Circle K research study of 1,302 adults, 54% have chosen to holiday in Ireland due to COVID-19 related safety concerns regarding overseas travel while a further 16% are staying closer to home to support the local economy. Despite 59% admitting that they were not planning to stay in Ireland this year for their holiday, almost all polled (94%) are now looking forward to exploring more of the country they live in.

Even though many of us are spending more time at home these past few months, when it comes to packing for a break away, half of respondents (50%) confess that amidst all the holiday excitement, they can forget to pack an essential item for their break. With 93% planning to drive to their holiday destination this year and 88% intending to use one of Ireland's motorways as their route

When it comes to the staycation destination of choice for Irish holidaymakers this summer, the kingdom of Kerry (19%) came top for those polled, followed closely by Galway (14%), Cork (13%) and Wexford (8%).

The saying goes that people use the head or the heart to make decisions, but for holidaymakers in Ireland, it’s all about nostalgia. Over three quarters (80%) holidayed in Ireland as a child with the majority (98%) remembering these childhood breaks with fondness. Perhaps it’s no surprise then, that over half (58%) have taken inspiration from those memories when choosing their spot to staycation in this summer.

Almost all (97%) believe stopping off for a short break on a long journey is very important

