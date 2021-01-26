People are loving Rosie Ramsey’s relatable postpartum selfie

Podcast host and mum-of-two Rosie Ramsey shared a candid mirror-selfie with her 745K Instagram followers on Tuesday morning, and fans have been finding it seriously relatable.

Rosie co-hosts the popular podcast, Shagged, Married, Annoyed, with husband and comedian Chris Ramsey, who she also shares two adorable children with; five-year-old Robin and little Rafe, who is nearly three weeks old.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Rosie shared a mirror-selfie, where she’s seen rocking her stylish Topshop maternity jeans, while showing off her completely normal and relatable post-partum body.

Rosie captioned the empowering post, writing, “My @topshop maternity jeans still supporting me through my chocolate cornflake and Chinese takeaway pregnancy.”

Thinking she might be onto something here, she added, “(also…. they don’t half keep your tum warm! I reckon all jeans should have a bit of bump material tbh….) #dragonsden…..”

Fans of the podcaster have been super supportive in the comments, as they fondly talk about their own maternity jeans. “Ha totally! I lived in mine after the twins were born and my leggings. So comfy!” one fan wrote.

“I’ve just stopped wearing mine 10 months postpartum haha,” another commented.

“My youngest is nearly 2 and the maternity jeans & leggings are very much still in play,” a third added.

Meanwhile, another follower confessed, “As someone who’s never been pregnant but has a bit of a tum (to say the least) I always think they look comfy and cosy compared to ‘normal’ jeans!” to which Rosie replied, “They really are!!!”

Another follower recommends, “The ASOS ones are so good! (Not pregnant and never have been but they are fabulous for when you go out for a big meal),” which has Rosie replying, “Amazing!”.

Thank you so much Rosie, for keeping it real and making us feel better about our maternity jean preferences!