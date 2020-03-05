Bargain! Penney’s vintage style bar cart is back and it’s only €35

It’s hard to walk into Penney’s and not leave without a massive haul even when you only went in to grab a 5 pack of socks!

More recently, Penney’s has been upping its interiors game. Whether you are a true fan of the brand, you’ll want to grab their stylish gold bar car which sold out quickly last year after its first appearance. You can use it to hold all your spirits and cocktail making kit. It’s a circular shape which gives serious vintage vibes and comes in a gold colour.

It’s also on wheels so you move it to wherever the celebrations are.

At just €35 it’s a steal and would make a perfect addition to any lounge. Available in selected Penney’s stores nationwide.