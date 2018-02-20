Penneys new BRIDAL collection is here, and it’s an absolute dream

We cannot deny the fact that most of us worship at the alter of the Penneys gods – from beauty to fashion, they can do no wrong.

And needless to say, their latest offering is no exception, with the launch of their new bridal collection.

Now before you get too excited, there's still no sign of actual wedding dresses (we'll wait), but the collection consists of wonderful bridal accessories.

From the most amazing PJs for the whole bridal squad to cute little makeup bags and hats – everything is covered.

Have a gawk and let us know your thoughts!

From left: Bridal Flip Flop, €2;

Bride Swimsuit, €6;

Bridal Flip Flop, €2.

Clockwise from top left: Bridal Baseball Cap, €5;

Built Up Bralette, €7;

Bridal Tattoos, €2.50;

Bridal Wash Bag, €5.