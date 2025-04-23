Penn Badgley reflects on fatherhood amid his wife’s twin pregnancy

Penn Badgley has been reflecting on his experience with parenting so far!

The You star is set to welcome twins later this year with his wife, Domino Kirke. The couple are already parents to their four-year-old son James, as well as Domino’s son Cassius from a previous relationship.

Now, as he prepares to welcome two more little ones into his brood, Penn has been opening up about his family life.

During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked the 38-year-old if he feels “ready” to become a father to twins.

"Who could be?" Penn joked in response, before adding: "As ready as we could be."

Penn then recalled his reaction when he discovered his wife’s pregnancy with twins. The Gossip Girl actor explained that Domino is trained as a doula, meaning that giving birth has always been a "big part" of their world.

"Actually, to be honest, when we see the sonograms right now, seeing them together…as an only child, you know, it's very touching to see them already so together," Penn gushed.

"They're so together. There's one shot of them where they looked like they were just hanging out in a hot tub because they were both like up like this, or at least in the sonogram. I don't know which direction was north or south here, because you know, it's its own world,” he detailed further.

On February 28, Penn and Domino – who tied the knot back in 2017 – delighted their fanbase when they announced that they are expecting twins together.

At the time, Domino took to Instagram to share black-and-white photos of Penn and James kissing her blossoming bump.

“Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley,” she wrote in her caption.