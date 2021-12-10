Peloton respond to controversial scene in Sex and the City reboot

SPOILER ALERT: And Just Like That spoilers ahead

Sex and the City fans all over the world were on the edge of their seats the other night as they watched their favourite characters come together again in this exciting new reboot, And Just Like That.

However, many fans were left completely in shock, baffled and a little bit traumatised after that unexpected twist ending, which saw one of our most beloved characters, Mr. Big, have a heart attack and die.

The ominous tone of Carrie Bradshaw’s voiceover repeating, “And just like that, Big died,” has been ringing in our ears ever since.

Before Big fell to the floor, he had been getting a workout in on his Peloton bike, presumably as a way to improve his health, release endorphins or de-stress. As fans will know, Big suffered a previous heart attack in the show’s sixth season and suffers from health issues to do with his heart.

Speaking about this shocking scene, Dr Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council has released a statement, explaining how Peloton were not to blame.

“Mr Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” she recalled.

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

“More than 80 per cent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications. And while 25 per cent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS!”

“It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely,” Dr Steinbaum said.