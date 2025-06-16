Peaky Blinders star Charlie Murphy announces birth of her first child

Charlie Murphy is now a mum!

The Peaky Blinders star has announced that she has welcomed her first child with her fiancé, director Sam Yates.

Charlie, who has been in a relationship with Sam since 2019, recently revealed that she conceived her little one through IVF, after suffering from lengthy fertility issues.

Credit: Charlie Murphy / Instagram

Last night, the 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories to announce her baby’s arrival, in honour of her partner Sam’s first Father’s Day.

Although she has yet to reveal her newborn’s name or gender, Charlie did treat her fanbase to an adorable glimpse of her first child at home, as she penned: “Happy 1st Father’s Day @samyates2020”.

The Happy Valley actress only announced her pregnancy news for the first time last month, during an interview with The Irish Times.

“I’m feeling really good right now. I’m getting a lot of nesting done. I have my label maker out, I’m clearing out the junk drawers and putting things in order. And I have to say, I’m really enjoying it,” Charlie gushed.

The Irish star then went on to recall the moment that she discovered she was pregnant.

“It was on an autumn Sunday morning, at home with my partner – being in your own environment is always a bonus. I was happy obviously, but I did have to remind myself not to celebrate too much,” she confessed.

“Maybe it was PTSD of doing a few rounds of IVF. That was gruelling. It was so intense that I was welcoming all the symptoms that come with a pregnancy, I was just so happy to be out of the rounds,” she continued, noting that she underwent five rounds of IVF with Sam in two years.

“It felt like I was at the casino and throwing the dice to invest in another round, emotionally, financially and time-wise. And when the last couple of rounds didn’t result in anything, I felt cheated. It felt tough, arduous, and monotonous,” Charlie noted.