Peaky Blinders’ Charlie Murphy reveals pregnancy after fertility issues

Charlie Murphy is about to become a mum!

The Peaky Blinders actress has announced that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé, director Sam Yates. The couple, who have been together since 2019, are due to welcome their little one this month, following lengthy fertility issues.

Charlie recently took the opportunity to open up for the first time about her experience with IVF. In an interview with The Irish Times, the 37-year-old reflected on her pregnancy so far.

“I’m feeling really good right now. I’m getting a lot of nesting done. I have my label maker out, I’m clearing out the junk drawers and putting things in order. And I have to say, I’m really enjoying it,” she gushed.

The Happy Valley star then went on to recall the moment that she discovered she was pregnant.

“It was on an autumn Sunday morning, at home with my partner – being in your own environment is always a bonus. I was happy obviously, but I did have to remind myself not to celebrate too much,” she admitted.

“Maybe it was PTSD of doing a few rounds of IVF. That was gruelling. It was so intense that I was welcoming all the symptoms that come with a pregnancy, I was just so happy to be out of the rounds,” Charlie continued, noting that she underwent five rounds of IVF in two years.

“It felt like I was at the casino and throwing the dice to invest in another round, emotionally, financially and time-wise. And when the last couple of rounds didn’t result in anything, I felt cheated. It felt tough, arduous, and monotonous,” she detailed.

Confirming that she also experienced a miscarriage, the TV star stated: “When our last embryo failed, the clinic told us there was nothing more they could do for us.”

Charlie concluded: “At the start I probably would have been very private about doing IVF, but I’m glad that people are talking about it now. Reaching out to other women that have been through it means you don’t feel so alone.”