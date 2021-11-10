Paul Rudd shares hilarious reaction to winning ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — 2021’s winner of People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive has finally been announced. Hollywood’s hottest hunk is officially Paul Rudd, as he proudly wears the Sexiest Man Alive title this year.

Rudd is well known for his numerous acting credits including Marvel’s Scott Lang in Ant-Man, Mike Hannigan in Friends and more recently he stars as Mr. Grooberson in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Sharing his honest reaction to hearing the big news, it’s fair to say that Paul was more than a little surprised.

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' “ he explained to People, adding, “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

Other Hollywood stars who have previously won Sexiest Man Alive include Geroge Clooney, Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds and Michael B. Jordan, who took home the title last year.

While Rudd might not have been expecting this win, he’s certainly taking it in his stride and plans to wear the title like a badge of honour. “I mean I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this. I'm not going to try to be like 'Oh, I'm so modest.' I'm getting business cards made,” he exclaimed.

Going on to talk about what this new title will mean for his celebrity status, Paul said, “I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan.”

“And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that,” he hilariously commented.

Only confiding in one person after hearing the news, Paul recalled his wife, Julie Yaeger’s sweet reaction. “She was stupefied,” he said. “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said 'Oh, they got it right.' And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what's she going to say?”