Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre reveals last photo they took together

Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio has broken his silence since announcing the tragic death of his husband earlier this week.

TV presenter and comedian Paul passed away unexpectedly on March 28 at the age of 67.

Andre has taken to Instagram to share the last photo the couple ever took together and thanked the public for their messages of support after Paul’s heartbreaking death.

In the picture, Paul and Andre are smiling together while sitting side-by-side on a boat with a beautiful view of the sea behind them.

Portasio captioned the post, “In time I hope to write to everyone individually and thank you for all posts, messages, phone calls, emails, cards and flowers of support”.

“I much appreciate you all taking the time to reach out. I’m so very touched and I’m sure Paul would be too!”.

He added, “Browsing for a picture I found the last picture we ever took together. Unbeknownst to us back in January this would be our last ever holiday together”.

Many fans of Paul’s headed to the comments to share their condolences with Andre again and share the love they had for him.

“So sorry for the loss of the absolute legend of a husband of yours Paul, thinking of you all at this sad time xx He will be so missed”, wrote one fan.

A second social media user penned, “Sending you an abundance of love, he was an amazing man and a fabulous advocate for our furry friends …be forever proud”.

“Oh Andre! So so sorry for your loss. All the support and love goes to you on this hard time”, added another supporter.

Andre released a statement on Wednesday morning to confirm O’Grady’s death. It reads, “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening”.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss”.

He continued, “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion”.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years”.

Paul and Andre had been long-term partners before they got married in an intimate ceremony in London in 2017.