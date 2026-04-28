The Weird Reason You’re More Exhausted Now Than in Dark January

If you’re feeling more knackered now than you did during those grim January days, you’re definitely not losing it. That spring exhaustion is real, and honestly? It’s hitting harder than winter ever did.

We’re all supposed to be bouncing into spring with renewed energy, right? Instead, you’re probably dragging yourself through sunny days wondering why you felt more alive when it was dark by 4pm. The guilt is real – feeling tired when it’s gorgeous outside just seems wrong.

But here’s the thing: there’s actual science behind why spring can be more draining than the depths of winter, and it’s not just you being dramatic.

Your Body Clock Is Having a Meltdown

Those longer days everyone’s celebrating? They’re actually wreaking havoc on your sleep cycle. Your circadian rhythm – basically your body’s internal clock – is trying to adjust to rapid changes in daylight hours.

Dr Sarah Mitchell, a sleep specialist, explains: “During winter, your body settles into a consistent pattern. Spring throws that completely off balance as daylight extends by several minutes each day.”

Your brain is getting confused signals about when to produce melatonin (the sleepy hormone), leaving you feeling wired at bedtime and sluggish during the day. Fun times.

The Pressure to Be “Summer Ready” Is Exhausting

Let’s be honest – spring comes with a mental load that winter doesn’t. Suddenly everyone’s talking about detoxes, gym memberships, and getting that “beach body.” The pressure to transform yourself is genuinely exhausting before you even start.

You’re planning social events again, updating your wardrobe, and dealing with FOMO as everyone starts posting their outdoor adventures. That mental energy drain is real, and it’s on top of everything else you’re managing.

Vitamin D Deficiency Hits Different in Spring

Plot twist: you might actually be more vitamin D deficient now than in winter. During the dark months, many people take supplements or at least acknowledge they’re not getting enough sun.

Come spring, we assume those few sunny days are sorting us out, but Irish weather being Irish weather, you’re probably not getting as much vitamin D as you think. Plus, if you’ve stopped taking winter supplements, you could be running on empty.

Your Social Battery Is Completely Drained

Winter was basically socially acceptable hibernation time. Now you’re expected to say yes to every garden party, outdoor brunch, and “let’s make the most of this weather” plan that comes your way.

After months of Netflix and early nights, your social energy reserves are depleted, but the calendar is suddenly jam-packed. No wonder you’re shattered.

Celebrities Are Feeling It Too

Even the gorgeous people are struggling. Gwyneth Paltrow recently admitted to feeling “more tired in spring than winter,” and she’s got a whole wellness empire behind her. Emma Stone has talked about seasonal transitions being harder than the actual seasons themselves.

The difference? They’ve got teams helping them manage the transition. The rest of us are just winging it with extra coffee and hoping for the best.

How to Actually Beat the Spring Slump

First up, give yourself permission to be tired. Spring fatigue is a thing, and fighting it just makes it worse.

Gradually adjust your sleep schedule instead of expecting your body to flip a switch. Go to bed 15 minutes later each week rather than suddenly staying up because it’s still bright at 8pm.

Keep taking that vitamin D supplement for another few weeks, and maybe get your levels checked if you’re feeling particularly rough.

Most importantly, pace yourself socially. You don’t have to say yes to every invitation just because the weather’s improved. Your energy levels didn’t magically reset with the clocks.

Spring exhaustion is completely normal, so stop feeling guilty about needing extra rest when everyone else seems to be blooming. Your body’s just taking its time adjusting to the season – and honestly, same.