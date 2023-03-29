Presenter Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67

Paul O’Grady has passed away at the age of 67.

Best known for rising to fame as his drag queen persona Lily Savage on Blankety Blank, before going on to host the Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and For the Love of Dogs among many more, Paul was much-loved in the entertainment world and beyond.

The TV presenter and comedian’s husband, Andre Portasio, confirmed the sad news of his passing in a statement.

Portasio said, “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening”.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss”.

He continued, “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion”.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years”.

Many famous faces have been sharing tributes for Paul online.

Lorraine Kelly took to Twitter to say, “Such sad news. Paul O’Grady – funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise. Will be sorely missed. A really special man”.

TV host Vernon Kay penned, “Paul O’Grady was one of the nicest and kindest people I’ve ever met. Always a joy to be around and obviously, so much fun. He will be missed. Telly and friends have lost one of the best….RIP”.

“I don't think there's anyone who does the job that I do that doesn't class Paul as an icon. Paul was a trailblazer”, said Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Danny Beard.

This Morning’s Martin Lewis wrote, “Quite shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of Paul O'Grady passing. #RipPaulOgrady. A funny man, with incredibly quick wit, who made millions laugh”.

Throughout his career, Paul won may awards including a TV BAFTA and a National Television Award.

Paul and his husband got married in a ceremony in London in 2017. O'Grady is dad to a daughter named Sharon, whom he had with his friend Diane Jansen in 1974.

Rest in Peace Paul.