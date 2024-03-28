Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre pens tribute on anniversary of his death

Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio has been opening up about his grief to mark the one-year anniversary of Paul’s death.

Television presenter and comedian Paul passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2023, at the age of 67.

To mark one year since his passing, Andre has discussed the ‘complexities of grief’ and revealed where he will be spending the anniversary.

Credit: Andre Portasio Instagram

Sharing beautiful landscape photos to his 44.4K Instagram followers, Andre wrote, “As I come upon the one year mark since Paul’s passing, I find myself drawn to a place where memories intertwine with nature’s soothing presence—New Zealand”.

“It’s where I aim to navigate the complexities of grief, navigate the present with newfound resilience, and gaze towards the future with hope. This journey is not just mine; it’s a tribute to the love and care that have carried me through the darkest days”.

Portasio then added, “Each one of you has been a beacon of light, and for that, my heart overflows with gratitude. Join me as I unriddle life’s mysteries amidst New Zealand’s serene landscapes”.

Credit: Andre Portasio Instagram

On Paul’s own Instagram page, his management released a statement to mark one year since his death and shared a touching video from moments throughout O’Grady’s life.

The footage shows snaps of Paul with his loved ones and beloved dogs, as well as a video of him singing You Are My Sunshine.

The caption reads, “One year has passed since we received the heartbreaking news of @paulogrady passing. In honor of his memory, @andre_portasio would like to share some cherished moments from Paul’s personal archive today. Let’s cherish these memories together and remember, WE HAVE A FRIEND”.

Battersea Dogs Home, where Paul devoted much of his time, shared a moving tribute earlier today too.

Unveiling a compilation of heartwarming snippets of Paul and many of the dogs at the charity, they said, “Today, one year on, we’re remembering our beloved Ambassador and friend, @paulogrady, with some of our favourite moments spent with him”.

“Whilst our staff and volunteers miss Paul every day, his work lives on within the impact it has had, and continues to have, for countless rescue animals at Battersea and beyond. Thank you, Paul!”.