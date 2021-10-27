Paul Mescal & Saoirse Ronan to play a married couple in exciting Sci-Fi flick

Actors Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan are certainly flying the flag for Ireland over in Hollywood as the young stars have both been cast in an upcoming science fiction film where they’ll be playing a married couple.

Ronan has been making quite a name for herself for some time now, starring in award-winning films such as Atonement, Ladybird, Brooklyn and Little Women. She’s been nominated for four Oscars, five BAFTAs and four Golden Globes, winning the Golden Globe Award for her performance in Lady Bird.

Meanwhile, Mescal is well and truly a rising star, after playing one of the leading characters in the BBC adaptation of Normal People, which aired last year. As a result of his magnificent performance, 25-year-old Mescal was then nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, as well as winning a BAFTA for Best Actor.

Now the pair are set for the big screen together, in Garth Davis’s adaptation of Iain Reid’s best-selling sci-fi novel, Foe. It’s also recently been announced that British actor Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad, Krypton) will be starring in the film too.

As described by Deadline, “Foe is set in a near future when corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet. Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan) are a young couple married seven years and living a solitary life on their isolated farm. One night, a stranger named Terrance (Pierre) knocks on their door, bringing news that throws their lives into turmoil: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth.”

“The most unusual part? Arrangements have already been made so that when he leaves, Hen won’t have a chance to miss him, because she won’t be left alone — not even for a moment. Hen will have familiar company that pushes her to make a life-changing decision.”

As filming is scheduled to begin next year in Australia, a release date is probably still quite far away.