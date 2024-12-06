Patrick Kielty shares behind the scenes insight ahead of Toy Show

The Late Late Toy Show is almost here!

Tonight (Friday, December 6), thousands of families in Ireland and around the world will be tuning in to RTÉ’s annual Toy Show.

The festive extravaganza will be presented by Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty, who is celebrating his second time as the host of the Toy Show.

Credit: RTÉ / Andres Poveda

Ahead of the annual special, the producers behind the Toy Show have confirmed that this year’s theme will be the hit 1990 Christmas film Home Alone.

250 young toy testers and performers will be taking part in tonight’s show. In a first for the Toy Show, Patrick will also be attempting to organise 32 children into a “county parade”, with one youngster representing each county.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Patrick noted that more than 100,000 people applied for the chance to bag one of the 220 studio audience seats.

“We’ve had more applications for the Toy Show this year kid-wise than ever before. If we moved the Toy Show to Croke Park, we still couldn’t fit everybody in,” the 53-year-old joked.

Praising the Home Alone inspired set, Patrick continued: “Any kid that has walked in to rehearse this year has just come around the corner and done the exact same thing that I did when I saw it on Wednesday.”

“I walked around like, ‘No way, no way’, and their mouths are on the floor. We think it is a perfect setting for our kids this year. It’s lovely that Home Alone takes you right into that Christmas moment, and I can’t wait to get out there,” he added.

Credit: RTÉ / Andres Poveda

Teasing that the wardrobe department have “gone all out” for this year’s Toy Show, the father-of-two went on to admit that things don’t always go to plan.

“It’s one of those where no matter how much you plan for it, you just can’t plan for it,” Patrick explained, adding: “On Friday night the kids are in charge, and all planning goes out the window.”

The Late Late Toy Show begins tonight (December 6) at 9:35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.