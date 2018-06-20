Pasta, pizza, gelato: where to eat the best food in Rome

Among the many exciting European cities I have been lucky enough to visit, Rome holds a special place in my heart.

Aesthetically, it is one of the most beautiful places you will ever get to see; culturally, you can discover some truly incredible artwork, feeling like you are walking in an open air museum; foodwise, it offers some of the best food you could dream of.

While the offer is overabundant and overall quite affordable, here are some tried and tested places we seriously recommend if you are planning a trip to the Italian capital this summer.

1. Matricianella

A few steps from the Borghese Palace, Matricianella is an old trattoria with checked tablecloths, black-and-white-dressed waiters and a menu that will make you drool.

Go for the Taglioni al tartuffo (the truffle pasta), they are a proper masterpiece.

2. Trattoria Da Teo

Located in the gorgeous neighbourhood of Trastevere, this small eatery offers the most typically Roman experience.

Get a table outside and order some pasta, it will probably be the best ones you have ever tasted – we particularly recommend the Spaghetti alle Vongole.

3. Pizzeria Ostiense

Roman pizzas are quite different to the thick doughy Neapolitan-style pizza we are mostly used to. Paper-thin, with simple yet tasty topping, it makes for a whole new pizza experience.

In the hip neighbourhood of Testaccio, we recommend Pizzeria Ostiense, loved by the locals. You are in for a treat!

4. Giolitti

Open since 1900, this gelateria can be considered a landmark at that stage and some consider it the best one in Rome.

Don't be repelled by the queue and the absolute mayhem inside the shop. Your ice-cream will be 100% worth it.

5. Al Moro

Located near the Trevi Fountain, Al Moro is a high-end, 1920s wood-paneled restaurant with a classic Roman menu.

Offering excellent traditional and seasonal dishes, this historic eatery will provide a fabulous Roman experience.

6. Pasticceria Regoli

This family run pastry shop has been serving sweet delicacies since 1916 and is a highly popular shop among the Romans.

Get a selection of pastries and unapologetically make a meal out of it, you won't regret it!

Featured image: Instagram @ken_loh