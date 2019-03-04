Weather alert: Passengers forced to sleep on the floor in Dublin Airport

Last night, passengers travelling through Dublin Airport were forced to sleep in the terminals as some flights were delayed by a number of hours.

Met Eireann issued a status yellow snow and ice warning, and it followed through.

Following the snowfall across Ireland yesterday, which meant that a de-icing procedure of aircrafts was necessary.

.@DublinAirport is open & operational. Some airlines are experiencing delays to their flight schedules as a result of de-icing issues. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for latest flight updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 3, 2019

'Some airlines are experiencing delays to their flight schedules as a result of de-icing issues.'

'Passengers are advised to check with their airline for latest flight updates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,' Dublin Airport tweeted.

Dublin Airport looking like a zombie apocalypse, bodies everywhere and people roaming around looking for sockets to charge their phones #Ryanair #nolongeracustomer #disgrace pic.twitter.com/oDisjazI2x — SINEAD O'REILLY (@SINEADOREILLY13) March 4, 2019

Passengers have been sharing their experiences on Twitter, including images of empty food shelves in the food hall areas of the airport, and people strewn across floors and seats sleeping.

'Only a few people were given water and food vouchers. It's an absolute disgrace,' passenger Sinead O'Reilly said, who was very unhappy with Ryanair's handing of the extensive delays.

'People queued up for nearly 5 hours and were told that Ryanair couldn't do anything for them Re accommodation etc as the desk was closed,'she added in a tweet.

Passengers are advised to check with their various air travel providers for updates of delays and cancellations.