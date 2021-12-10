Pass the remote! Five fun-filled films on the telly tonight

I don’t know about you, but ever since it started to get dark around 4pm, all I’ve wanted to do each evening is curl up in a ball on the couch with a roaring fire lit in front of me, have a steaming cup of hot chocolate in my hand with a fun-filled film on the telly.

There really is nothing better around this time of year!

The good news is that the TV Gods have blessed us once again with an absolutely stellar line-up of films airing on the telly this evening, for the perfect cosy night in.

No matter what you’re in the mood for — a light-hearted comedy, a festive flick or a thrilling adventure movie — there’s something for everyone!

So, gather some cosy blankets, prepare a snack tray and jump into your favourite PJs because tonight is movie night. Here’s a rundown on all the best films airing on TV tonight.

Due Date – RTÉ Two, 9:30pm

Peter Highman (Robert Downey Jr.) must reach Los Angeles to make it in time for his child's birth. However, he is forced to travel with Ethan (Zach Galifianakis), an aspiring actor who frequently lands him in trouble.

Outrage (1998) – Virgin Media One, 10:25pm

A father-to-be (Rob Lowe) and his pregnant wife (Jennifer Grey) become the targets of a revenge campaign after the man reports the criminal activities of a trio of wealthy teens to the police.

Love Actually – ITV 2, 9pm

Featuring a phenomenally star-studded cast, Love Actually follows eight London couples who try to deal with their relationships in different ways. Their tryst with love makes them discover how complicated relationships can be.

Office Christmas Party – Film Four, 9pm

An office Christmas celebration gets out of control after Clay, the branch manager, throws a party to impress a client and retain his branch and employees from his sister.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine – E4, 9pm

After years of working as a mutant mercenary, Logan (Hugh Jackman) lives a quiet life with his girlfriend, Kayla (Lynn Collins). However, a figure from his past brutally assassinates Kayla, compelling Logan to seek vengeance.