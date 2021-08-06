Pass the remote! 5 fantastic films on the telly tonight

At the end of a long, draining week nothing quite settles the mind as much as a good old movie night.

Over the past year and a half we’ve thoroughly enjoyed popping on a film every other evening and swapping out our harsh reality for a few hours of mindless entertainment.

No matter what you’re in the mood for — a comical chick flick, a high-stakes thriller, a cheesy rom-com or an adventurous sci-fi — there’s always something to watch and enjoy with the whole family.

That’s why we couldn’t be more delighted to see that tonight’s TV guide has been blessed with quite a few wonderful movie picks. So, if you’re having a quiet night in, why not put your feet up and tune into one of these fantastic films?

Veronica Guerin – RTÉ One, 9:35pm

This 2003 crime drama, based on a real story follows Irish investigative reporter Veronica Guerin (played by Cate Blanchet) and the story which led to her untimely death in 1996. As the drug trade begins to bleed into the mainstream, Guerin decides to take on and expose those responsible, putting a direct target on her back.

Why Him? – E4, 9pm

If you’re in the mood for a fun-filled rom-com then this is the movie for you. Starring James Franco, Bryan Cranston and Zoey Deutch, Why Him? follows a father who tries to stop his daughter's immature tech-millionaire boyfriend from asking her to marry him.

Wonder – Film Four, 6:50pm

This one comes with a warning — prepare to cry! Definitely a tear-jerker, Wonder is also suitable for the whole family and is sure to put a smile on your face. It stars Owen Wilson, Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay as their son Auggie, a young boy with a rare facial abnormality. The film follows Auggie as he enters the fifth grade in a private school where he befriends Jack, and faces up to bullies.

Ender’s Game – Sky Cinema Family, 8pm

Fans of the science fiction genre will adore this immersive film. This book-to-screen adaptation is based on a hugely popular novel of the same name written by Orson Scott Card. It follows Andrew "Ender" Wiggin, an unusually gifted child who is sent to an advanced military academy in space to prepare for a future alien invasion.

Kingsman: The Secret Service – Film Four, 9pm

You simply can’t go wrong with an action-comedy film like Kingsman: The Secret Service. The first instalment in the Kingsman film series, this thrilling story follows the recruitment and training of Gary "Eggsy" Unwin, into a secret spy organisation. In a both brutal and comedic fashion, Eggsy joins a mission to tackle a global threat from Richmond Valentine, a wealthy megalomaniac wanting to deal with climate change.