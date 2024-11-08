Pass the popcorn: One of the best rom-coms is on the telly tonight

It’s finally Friday!

After a long and dreary week, we’re more than ready to sink into the sofa with endless snacks and a perfect film.

However, despite the festive season being just around the corner, we’re not quite ready to stick on a Christmas favourite just yet. Thankfully, RTÉ have got us covered this evening, as they are airing one of our all-time favourite romantic comedies!

Credit: Universal

Tonight, the broadcaster will be airing the Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts hit, Notting Hill.

This beloved classic from 1999 stars Hugh as travel bookshop owner William, whose life changes forever when famous actress Anna Scott enters his shop.

After an awkward first meeting, sparks soon begin to fly between the pair, and they attempt to embark on a secret romance, away from prying eyes.

Credit: Universal

However, when their blossoming relationship is hit with multiple scandals in the press, both Anna and William begin to panic that their romance has been ill-matched from the start, and that their worlds will never be able to blend together.

Will they be able to work things out, or will they feel forced to go their separate ways? We could rewatch this one a million times and never get bored of it!

Notting Hill airs tonight (Friday, November 8) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.