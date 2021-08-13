Pass the popcorn: Here’s what’s new on Netflix this weekend

Planning on spending your weekend in front of the telly? No problem — Netflix have just added a whole host of new shows and movies to the streaming service, ready to keep you entertained all weekend long.

So, no matter what you’re in the mood for — an action-packed thriller, a light-hearted comedy or a fascinating docu-series — there’s something for everyone!

Here’s a rundown on the best new titles which have just been added.

Grace and Frankie (Season 7 – 4 new episodes)

In Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda (“Grace”) and Lily Tomlin (“Frankie”) star as two women whose lives are suddenly turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, they form an unlikely bond to face an uncertain future together and discover a new definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.

The Kissing Booth 3

It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfil her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

Beckett

While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett (John David Washington) becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy.

Riverdale: Season 5 – episode 11

As senior year comes to a close, Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead navigate love, lust and loyalty — and even more mystery and mayhem

Bake Squad

In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. For her next sweet trick, Tosi has built this squad of bakers who have one mission and one mission only: Make dessert dreams come true!

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Phil Wang tackles getting older, dating again, unusual foods and other things that have been on his mind in this special filmed at the London Palladium.

Brand New Cherry Flavour

A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early '90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.