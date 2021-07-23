Pass the popcorn: 4 thrilling & hilarious movies on the telly tonight

Are you looking for some wild Friday night plans? Then perhaps this isn’t the article for you, as tonight we’re getting stuck into some pretty gripping films which are airing on TV this evening.

So put the keys down and grab yourself some snacks — tonight's movie night! No matter what you’re in the mood for, there’s a film for everyone. Craving a lighthearted rom-com? No problem! In the mood for a suspense-filled thriller? We’ve got one of those lined up too!

It’s been a long hard week with the sun beating down on us and all we want to do right now is put our feet up and switch off for a few hours. Luckily our beloved telly is always around to offer us an evening of mindless entertainment.

Here’s a list of the best films airing on TV tonight:

Gone Girl – RTÉ One, 9:35pm

This hugely popular book-to-screen adaptation is an immensely gripping psychological thriller starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. Set in Missouri, the story is a postmodern mystery that follows the events surrounding Nick Dunne, who becomes the prime suspect in the sudden disappearance of his wife Amy.

The Nanny Diaries – Virgin Media One, 10:05pm

This 2007 comedy-drama tells the story of a college graduate (Scarlett Johansson) who goes to work as a nanny for a rich and wealthy family in New York City. Ensconced in their home, she has to juggle their dysfunction, a new romance, and the spoiled brat in her charge.

Daddy’s Home – E4, 9pm

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg are the comedy double act in this hilarious 2015 family film. Ferrell plays a mild-mannered stepfather who vies for the attention of his wife's (Linda Cardellini) children when their biological father, Wahlberg’s character, returns.

Crawl – Film Four, 9pm

This 2019 horror/disaster film follows Florida residents Haley and her father who get trapped in a massive hurricane and struggle to escape. However, things go from bad to worse when they realise that the floodwater is the least of their fears.