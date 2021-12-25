Pass the mince pies! The Great Festive Bake Off is on TV tonight

Merry Christmas everyone! Today is a very special occasion for multiple reasons — we get to celebrate the holiday season with our nearest and dearest, tuck into a mammoth amount of food and indulge in a few festive tipples.

That’s not all though… Tonight is the night of the Great Christmas Celebrity Bake Off!

Previously we’ve seen the stars from Derry Girls take to the tent and give it their all, and let’s just say it was quite an experience for them. From grilled sponges to slime-like trifle, the Derry Girls cast had their fair share of hilarious mishaps, much to our delight!

This year though, viewers will get to see the stars from hit drama, It’s A Sin, don their aprons and grab a spatula as they compete in this year’s Bake Off Festive Special.

Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be joined by Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West and Shaun Dooley, as they take part in a Signature Challenge, a Technical Test and a Show-Stopping Bake, all in an effort to win that coveted Christmas Star Baker title.

At the end of the show, our beloved Bake Off family will be joined by the London Community Gospel Choir, as they perform their version of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas.

The Great British Bake Off Christmas Special airs tonight on Channel Four at 8pm — make sure to tune in with a mince pie or three!